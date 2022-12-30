Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

