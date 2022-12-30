Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $109.10

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.10, but opened at $112.53. Tesla shares last traded at $114.66, with a volume of 1,283,699 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

