The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.