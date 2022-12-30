The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

