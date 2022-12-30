The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

