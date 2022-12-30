The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $706,747.99 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

