Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 2,672 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

