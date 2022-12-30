Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5,215.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

