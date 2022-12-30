Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 18,005 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

