Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.
Upstart stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $162.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 527.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
