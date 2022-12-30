Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 952.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.