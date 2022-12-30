Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85.

