Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

