Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $135.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
