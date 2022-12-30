Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.54

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $23.00. Vericel shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Vericel Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

