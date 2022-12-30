VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $7.58

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.39. VIZIO shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VIZIO Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Insider Activity

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,978,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,473,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,067 shares of company stock worth $2,004,344. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

