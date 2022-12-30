Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Up 8.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.