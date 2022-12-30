Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

