Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

CVX opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

