Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

ENPH opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.25.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

