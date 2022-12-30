Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $202,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

