West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $23,286,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 196,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.