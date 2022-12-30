West Branch Capital LLC Buys 131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $178.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

