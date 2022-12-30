Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Chevron by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,134,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,399,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 142,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

