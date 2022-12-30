WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 87.3% in December

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the November 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $853,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.