Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $29.84

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $29.05. Xometry shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Xometry Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $8,179,720. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

