Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Brian Distelburger Sells 45,625 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00.
Yext Stock Up 2.7 %
YEXT stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
