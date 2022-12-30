ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 82.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 89,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average of $297.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.