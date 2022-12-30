ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 441.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,134,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 142,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.