10,600 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $179.25 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

