108,900 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 108,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 296.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 415,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

