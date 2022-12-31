10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.29. 3,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,198,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.