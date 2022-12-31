11,600 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

