1,400 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,445.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,397.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,276.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,710.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

