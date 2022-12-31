16,300 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $104.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

