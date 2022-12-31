1,778 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

