187,700 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

