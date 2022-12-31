22,400 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,965,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HQY opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,573,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

