23,500 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

