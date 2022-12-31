23,800 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

ALRM stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

