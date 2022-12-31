25,200 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after buying an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $81.55 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

