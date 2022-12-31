35,900 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

