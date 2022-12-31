37,000 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

