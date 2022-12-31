38,700 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

