39,800 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,569. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

