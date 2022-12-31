4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

