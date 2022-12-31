5,700 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

VMI stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

