Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,569 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

