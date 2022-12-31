ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 230,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADCT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

