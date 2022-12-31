ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 230,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

NYSE:ADCT opened at $3.84 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

